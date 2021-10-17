The new New York: city of survivors

In Times Square, the city's commercial and entertainment center, everyone seems very strong and immune to Covid. Or maybe they are bored and tired of so much isolation. On one Saturday night, a wave of people caught me and pushed me from one corner to another. My two vaccine shots and mask did not seem enough with so many others around me. But the crowd, the noise, the music blasting, the movement and the sense of feeling like part of a collective for the first time in more than a year filled any heart with energy. (My two Covid tests after the visit were negative. Luckily.)