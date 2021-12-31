The insurrection

And that's the way it was, until Trump showed up. Of course we cannot blame one man for the erosion of democracy in the United States. His supporters and several Republicans in Congress also bear part of the responsibility for refusing to accept the official results of the elections. But the other side has not mounted a vigorous defense of democracy. It is a mistake to believe that the United States will survive Trump's anti-democratic designs. That is why we must publicly denounce those who still refuse to recognize Biden's legitimate victory.