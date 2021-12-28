The best of 2021, and a hopeful 2022

*The best book of the year, for me, was El Infinito En Un Junco by Irene Vallejo. Apologies for mentioning only one book in a year when we read more than ever. But I think that a book “about the invention of books in the old world” could not be more appropriate for a time when the pandemic threw us into our reading chairs. The investigative work by Irene is exhaustive, spectacular, precise and full of anecdotes that jump above the words. Just one quote: “The invention of books may have been the biggest victory in our stubborn fight against destruction. To reeds, skins, textiles ... we have trusted the knowledge that we were not willing to lose.”