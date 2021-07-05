Pursuing Trump

That should be the end of it. But it's not for Trump or for his supporters. It is surprising that seven months after the presidential elections, Trump continues to tell so many lies. But what is truly incredible is that this man, who became the most powerful person in the world in 2016, would believe his own lies. And what is even more difficult to believe is that 55 percent of Republicans, according to a Reuters poll, believe that Biden won because of electoral fraud.