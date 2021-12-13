The Saturday futbolito

It has been said that soccer is the most important thing among the least important things. But after the worst of the pandemic, for me it has been an example of how life renews itself. My friends and I have returned to our Saturday futbolito – the first 22 who get there get to play. And even though everything seems to be the same since 2019, the trauma of the pandemic has changed us. There is more gray hair, more fears, a better appreciation for life and a recognition of how ephemeral it it. I sense a happiness in the shouts, the jokes and the kicks that tastes of something new.