In Mexico, "they are killing all of us"

So I spoke with Netzahualcóyotl Cordero, the journalist for CG Noticias who miraculously escaped an assassination attempt this week in Cancun. The gunman pointed at his head and told him he was going to “kill you like a dog.” But his handgun jammed when he tried to fire and Netzahualcóyotl and his neighbors managed to capture the attacker. The nearly fatal attack came even though Netzahualcóyotl had federal government protection. He believes that López Obrador's frequent criticisms of journalists make them more vulnerable to other types of attacks, like the one he suffered. Netzahuacóyotl, for the time being, is safe in a different place.