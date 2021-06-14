Gabo's goodbye

I suspected Mercedes did not really want me to sit with them. But I withstood her disapproving gaze and we spent more than an hour chatting; a little about journalism, some about literature and even about Fidel Castro. “The ones who talk politics are Mercedes and Fidel,” García Márquez said. Uninterested with the turn the chat had taken, he said nothing more. But those moments, for me, were absolutely magical realism. Never in my life would I have imagined having breakfast with the creator of Macondo. After the coffee, I walked with them to the conference room and lost them forever.