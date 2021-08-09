Olympic lessons

The Olympic defeats of two of the best tennis players in the world – Naomi Osaka of Japan and Novak Djokovic of Serbia – and their recognition of the enormous risks to mental health that international competition brings with it, have started the conversation for those of us who will never set foot on the courts at Wimbledon or Roland Garros. Anxiety and stress, especially in the middle of a pandemic, are part of our lives. The lesson is that they, the athletes, are just like us.