Mexico is another 'migra'

Now here's a warning to President López Obrador's administration: You are going to lose. Nothing, absolutely nothing, can hold back an immigrant with sick or hungry children; a young woman facing death threats and a sister in danger of being raped unless both join gangs; or a family that's been out of work for years; or a peasant who lost his coffee crop because of a long drought; or a woman who wants her baby to be born with a blue passport so he or she will have more educational opportunities; or a girl who has seen on the Internet that in the United States she can be an astronaut, work for Apple or Google, be a Hollywood actor, play concerts in Madison Square Gardens and score goals in the Olympics; or simply someone who dreams of a different life, a peaceful one.