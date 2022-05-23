Who killed the women?

That was not the news her father was hoping for when he spoke with me. He was desperate over the slow pace of the search for his daughter, and was looking for more media coverage to help him find Yolanda. “What I am going to do is do my own search, on my own,” he told me from his home. “I believe it's the only way we can find many of the women who have disappeared in Mexico, with a viral campaign. If that's not done that way, it has little chance.”