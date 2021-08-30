The summer of disappointment

What happened? I asked Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and one of the public health advisors to the White House. “Several things happened. We had hoped that we would have more uptake in vaccinations in certain communities, and that didn't happen. And the second thing that happened is the Delta variant … that is much more transmissible than our prior variant,” she said. “We knew that in areas that we did not have a lot of vaccinations, that this virus would be an opportunist and go to those areas.”