Unpredictable consequences

But it was attacked this week. At least seven people died in Russian bombardments. As I read the news I recall its marvelous opera theater, its cobblestone streets and plazas and boulevards lined with carefully pruned trees, its intense cultural life and the fierce refusal by its people to change their routines because of the Russians. I visited a couple of restaurants in Leopolis whose owners did not want to close just because of the war. One of them even accepted payment with a credit card: it was betting on the future. And I ate very well. It was their way of saying, “we're going to win.”