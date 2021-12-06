Banned books and courageous publishers

Publishers and news media are not public relations agencies for government. For example, reporters were never morally obligated to publish the thousands of Tweets and all the statements by former President Donald Trump. On the contrary, many of the things he said were lies. In the same way, no medium in Mexico has been required to disseminate in full the morning news conferences of President Lopez Obrador over the past three years. That would not be good journalism. What's more, we must challenge him constantly. Specially when has “other facts” that do not match reality.