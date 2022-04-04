A recall that isn't a recall, at all

At the time, President Hugo Chavez had survived a coup attempt, faced a powerful strike by oil workers and a totally divided country, and was becoming ever more radical in order to hang on to power. The well-founded fear of many Venezuelans is that Chavez might want to remain forever in the presidency. “I am not a dictator,” Chavez told me in a 1998 interview. “Of course I am ready to hand over (power). If, for example, after two years I turns out that I am a failure, I commit a crime or some act of corruption or something that justifies my removal from power, I would be willing to do it.”