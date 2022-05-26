As Guatemala’s government chooses corruption, U.S. should respond more forcefully

Between 2007 and 2019, FECI—the prosecutor’s office that specializes in high-impact corruption cases—and CICIG jointly prosecuted more than 120 corruption cases. Many of those cases involved the country’s elites, such as high-ranking government officials, members of Congress, and prominent business leaders. But 2015 was a turning point: the President and Vice President were forced to step down after investigations revealed that they orchestrated a corruption scheme in the customs authority in which importers paid bribes instead of taxes. Other cases involved illegal presidential campaign contributions by business leaders, and the creation of fake jobs in Congress—the salaries pocketed by Congressional leaders.