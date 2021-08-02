AMLO, tyrants and former presidents

The other, cynical answer is that AMLO needed something to distract the attention from his terrible failures handling the pandemic and crime. He has failed in the most essential task: protecting the lives of Mexicans. And there's nothing more effective in distracting the people than to find a hated enemy – a favorite villain – and attack him. The spectacle of putting one or more president on trial would be viral, take months and maybe years and undoubtedly make history.