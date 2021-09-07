9/11: a punch to the soul

Twenty years ago, it was a beautiful morning. I had gone out jogging and everything seemed to be in its right place. The moment reflected the message in those t-shirts that say, “Life is Good.” I got home and suddenly I saw the TV images of one of the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York on fire. A small plane had crashed into it, according to the first reports. The camera was too far away to figure out the extent of the damage. “No doubt it's an accident,” I said to myself. “Maybe a pilot who lost his way or had a mechanical problem with his small airplane.”