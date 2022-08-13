Haiti: “If this is life, what is hell?”

The U.N., which is largely untrusted by U.S. intelligence, will not be called on by Washington to fill a power vacuum even though the OAS has called for massive foreign aid investment to rebuild Haiti’s governance, economy and security. “Right now, it is absurd to think that in this context of destruction, the Haitians—left completely alone, polarized, and with very few resources—would be able to rebuild or build the kind of security, deinstitutionalization, and development project that could enable its 12 million inhabitants to once again live in peaceful coexistence," Almagro said in his statement.