Recent arrivals of Haitian migrants underscores urgency for Congress to act

While these details were widely broadcast in Haiti, the communications campaign failed to reach the thousands of Haitians in Chile, Brazil, and elsewhere in South America. Many of these Haitians were deceived by misinformation spread by smugglers, and mistakenly believed that their arrival in the U.S. would grant them protection. To help mitigate this problem in the future, the Border Surge Response Resilience Act would require regular DHS reports about tactics and propaganda deployed by human smugglers and how U.S. immigration policy is being interpreted.