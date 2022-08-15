A future without Trump

The majority of Republicans, according to some polls, believe the “big lie” that Trump won the last presidential elections. The three conservative justices he appointed to the Supreme Court helped to end the nationwide right to abortion. Few presidents have been as anti-immigration as Trump, whose administration separated thousands of children from their parents. There are still 185 children whose parents have not been located, according to an in-depth investigation by the magazine The Atlantic. And despite the many mass murders during his rule, Trump has always refused to support gun controls.