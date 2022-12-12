How to get rid of a tyrant. Finally, a way out for Venezuela

Venezuela could push Maduro out of the Miraflores presidential palace with their votes. But his government cannot be allowed to organize the elections or count the votes. That already happened in the 2013 and 2018 elections, both marked by allegations of fraud. It's necessary therefore that the 2024 presidential elections be supervised by international organizations. Even then, it would be very difficult to prevent the dictatorship from using public resources to favor the reelection of Maduro. It is not a perfect solution. It can be full of dangers and tricks, but it is the only ray of hope peeking out of the dark and long Bolivarian tyranny.