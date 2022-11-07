The referee must be protected (at election time)

Shortly after that election, in July of 2006, I interviewed AMLO, who had been the candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution, to try to understand why he had alleged fraud. “We can speak of two aspects,” López Obrador told me. The first was “everything that resulted from the lack of equality before the election: the unequal handling of radio and TV spaces, the use of money, the illegal use of institutions … the meddling of the president (at the time Vicente Fox), the dirty war.” The second part “of the fraud was in the falsification of certificates of vote totals,” he continued. “There is a known number of certificates that are false, that have higher totals than ballots … One and a half million” votes.