The Mexico of the two marches

More than 30 million Mexicans voted for him in 2018, and the march and polls indicate he enjoys a solid and combative base. AMLO has managed to position himself as the president of those who were not listened to or helped for decades. “We're not equal,” he likes to say. And even though many of his grand projects are being questioned – from the Maya train to a little used airport to crime and the excessive number of deaths from Covid-19 – his narrative, reinforced daily in his news conferences, have made him leader of the majority. For now, he has the poll numbers on his side but not the results.