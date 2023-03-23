Exiles should welcome Cuba's baseball team to Miami. As a prop, it's a hit

That’s a highly complicated demand in any case. Let's say the U.S. should boot a baseball team out of an international tournament in Miami because of the government running the nation it represents. If that were the case with Cuba, the U.S. would have also had to bar the Venezuelan and Nicaraguan national teams that played games here — and China’s if it had made it to the Miami stage — because their countries' dictatorships are international rights pariahs, too.