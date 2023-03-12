A decade after Chávez's death, DeSantis pushes a Chavista demise of free speech

Another measure, and the most astonishing, requires bloggers who write about DeSantis and top state elected officials to register with the state — let me repeat that so it sinks in: register with the state — and report whomever might be paying them to write their blog posts. DeSantis aides say only that he’s reviewing this bill. But it was certainly introduced in the spirit of intolerance towards media criticism and scrutiny that fills just about every DeSantis speech.