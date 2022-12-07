Stop Putting the Pay Gap on Latinas – We are not the Problem
"Employers of all kinds are not paying Latinas equitably, and they all need to be called out. No matter what way the data is sliced and diced, Latinas working in every sector and in every industry, regardless of education level, are being paid dramatically less than their white male counterparts. 54 cents to the dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic male workers was the average for all Latinas with reported earnings in 2021".
Comparte
La mayoría de las latinas obtienen los empleos con salarios más bajos. Crédito: Getty Images
Comparte