The wave that's coming

I understand this is not a simple problem and that it will surely cause a new border crisis. There will be much criticism of President Joe Biden. Even though this phenomenon could hit any government. It is absurd to argue, as many Republicans do, that it's possible to have a safe and secure border. It is not possible. It has never been and will never be. We can only hope to regulate, with some degree of efficiency, the entry of migrants. But a closed border between such a wealthy country and a developing country is a political illusion. That is practically impossible.