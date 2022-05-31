The children of Uvalde

UVALDE, TEXAS - MAY 30: People visit a memorial for the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 30, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Visitations for Amerie Jo Garza and Maite Rodriguez, two of the 19 children killed in the May 24th Robb Elementary School mass shooting are being held today. Wakes and funerals for the 21 victims will be scheduled throughout the week. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Crédito: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images