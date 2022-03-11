Leaving Ukraine

What happens is that, in war, life is much more intense. Your senses are at their maximum. Hunger, fatigue and cold take a back seat. What's important is to survive. You're on overdrive. In war, you learn to live on adrenaline for a long time, without sleep, with very little food and water and without getting tired, until you reach safety. And at that point, at that very instant, is when your body demands its back pay. But in the meantime, the body's machinery will keep working at 100 percent. Or more. When you're surrounded by so much violence and death, that's when you're most alive. Each day of war is like burning through one year of life.