The president and the journalist

I write this to uphold the theory that our role as journalists is to provide a counter-balance to power. We must always be on the other side of power, no matter who that is. Just as we now criticize López Obrador, we did so before, criticizing the brutal and murderous PRI regimes and the presidents who came later. I strongly criticized Felipe Calderón and Enrique Peña Nieto, and neither of them granted me an interview while in power. I even wrote a column calling Peña Nieto “the worst president” in Mexican history. Can I be any more balanced?