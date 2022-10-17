In the face of racism, we cannot remain silent

That's why racism must be denounced, no matter where it happens. When Donald Trump, launched his presidential campaign in 2015 with racist comments – he said Mexican immigrants were criminals and “rapists” – we immediately denounced him. I did it also when he threw me out of a news conference, telling me to “go back to Univision” – he really meant go back to Mexico – and when he alleged that Judge Gonzalo Curiel could not do his job fairly just because of his “Mexican” origins.