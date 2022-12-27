My roommate

I just realized I am still talking about him in the present tense. And I have not wanted to delete the last text he sent me. It's a little bit like having him at my side, like he was for more than two decades. He gave me my first nickname, Pote. We presume it comes from potrillo – little horse – because I ran around a lot as a child. And Alex alone made it shorter and cute. He was everything I could never be. He made his peace with life quickly, squeezed every moment out of it, and took some enviable siestas.