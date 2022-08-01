Prison for singing in Cuba

“We don't know how how to get out of it (the dicatorship) but we know how they work,” Yotuel told me in an interview. “Now they can sentence you to death for saying 'free' Cuba. They can give you 30 years for going out to protest. They can give you 15, 20 or 30 years for receiving payments to your telephone account from me or for someone who says you got a letter from a dissident. That is an attack on the homeland, an act of sedition. They do whatever they want.”