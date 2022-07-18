Behind the photo

The problem facing Biden and AMLO is that waves of migrants have overcome them. They cannot handle them, and never will. Hunger, the lack of opportunity and the fear of dying because of crime is much stronger than the risk of crossing the Rio Bravo/Grande, the Arizona desert or the mountains of California. What is logical, what history shows us, is that the poorer people on the continent, who live in the south, will move to the richer country to the north, where they can find better jobs, schools and medical services.