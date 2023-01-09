Forty years in the United States

When I came to the United States, there was one big Hispanic leader, Cesar Chavez. After his death, we looked for someone to replace him. And soon we realized that we needed thousands of Cesar Chavez, not just one other. We went on, from bigger numbers to a little bit of power. And that's measured by the representation we have in the Supreme Court (Justice Sonia Sotomayor) and the International Space Station (Salvadoran-American astronaut Frank Rubio) and the new heroes Andor and Namor (played by Mexican actors Diego Luna and Tenoch Huerta) and the 45 Hispanic members of Congress, more than ever. As Cesar Chavez said, “We have seen future, and the future is ours.”