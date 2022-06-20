Lord of the lies

Even Trump's own daughter, Ivanka, admitted to the committee that her father had lost the election. “I respect Attorney General Barr. So I accepted what he said,” she testified. But Trump has not accepted it. And in his Web page he said daughter Ivanka “was not involved in studying the results of the elections.” Trump has no limits. Not even with his own family. He later published a 12-page letter, in response to the serious allegations aired by the congressional committee, insisting on the lie that he won the election.