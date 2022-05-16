Murderers don't get to go to the party

Of course Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua are not the only countries that abuse human rights. The United States, the country where I have lived for nearly 40 years, also has a long history. It's enough to mention the war in Vietnam, the unjustified invasion of Iraq, the prison tortures in Guantanamo and Abu Ghraib, its participation in coups in Chile, Guatemala, Dominican Republic and other places, and the separation of families on the border with Mexico during the Trump administration. But none of that can be blamed on President Joe Biden, just like AMLO cannot be blamed for what PRI presidents did over 70 years or Porfirio Diaz during 30. So the issue of the United States is for another discussion.