Mike Pence: when you disagree with El Jefe

Mike Pence is promoting the only book he's ever written. It's titled So Help Me God, and in it he recounts his long political career as a member of Congress, governor of Indiana and then vice president. But the book is full of personal anecdotes about his religious conversion and his very public fight with Donald Trump after the presidential elections in November of 2020. Pence tells how Trump pressured him for weeks, in public and in private, to reject the official results of the balloting.