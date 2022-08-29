The river where dreams drown

Twice I have gone into that river to film a report. And I did it very carefully. A U.S. Border Patrol boat was always by my side. The water is dark, greenish and cold, full of garbage. It is the drain for homes and businesses. In one of the two, I cut my foot among the ferns underwater. But the worst was the current. Despite its apparent calm, the river dragged me dozens of yards from the place where I entered to the place I came out. Impossible to do it without help or with a child.