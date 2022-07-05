Dying to cross

It hurts to think of those limp bodies, asphyxiated, as if they had been boiled from the inside with an enormous fever that heats up everything around it. The organs stop working, followed by a sleep that kills. Many were surely jammed into the corners, looking for air in a truck trailer that could not be opened from the inside. The air conditioning was not working. Why? Such a foolish and fatal mistake. It must be terrible, the anguish of someone who knows there's no escape, that the person next to him already fainted, and he will be next. Or she.