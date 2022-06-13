How Katya took us into the heavens

To go into space was another battle. When billionaire Jeff Bezos created the Blue Origin space company in 2000, Katya was barely four years old and still living in Mexico. The Bezos project -- criticized at the time as self-promotion by someone who knew no limits -- and the possibility that a little girl from Jalisco could become an astronaut seemed like madness, "When I was a girl, I had those dreams," she told me. "Unfortunately, many people told me I could not never do it, that people like us could never be in places like that."