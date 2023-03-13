The Nicaraguan thief

Following the same habit of taking what is not his, Daniel Ortega is now arresting, silencing and forcing into exile all his political opponents so he can be the uncontested ruler of the country. Nicaragua, because of its beautiful geography, sometimes appears to be an island. And, as some analysts have pointed out, it's turning into a North Korea in the Americas: isolated, criticized, brutally repressive and ruled by two people – Daniel and Rosario – who are crazy and egocentric and have lost their way.