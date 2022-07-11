There are no good dictators

And this is where President Joe Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia comes in. Why is he going? To look for cheap oil that will drop the price of gasoline – and inflation – in the United States. Officially, Biden's trip is designed to push for the normalization of relations with Israel, find an end to the war in Yemen and coordinate joint counter-terrorism operations. But no one can fail to notice that Biden, in fact, is going to look for cheap oil. But the cost is extremely high, even though it's not measured in dollars.