Hiding reality

Every morning, Monday through Friday, López Obrador shows Mexicans the country he imagines – a narrative told from a position of power. But it is not the country where more than 130 million people live. He remains a popular president, unlike the corrupt previous governments by the PAN and PRI parties. And he has the legitimacy of having won more than 30 million votes in the most recent election. But he is not a magician. His words cannot change reality. What's worse, by refusing to acknowledge what is wrong and accept his responsibility for mistakes, it's impossible to find real solutions.