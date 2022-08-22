Get the Army out of the streets

Those numbers are almost the same as the 121,000 murders reported during the entire six-year presidential term of Felipe Calderon (2006-2012) and the 124,000 murders reported under Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018). And now, at the end of August, the Lopez Obrador administration will surpass those catastrophic numbers. The terrible irony is that as Mexico celebrates its independence in September, the new official murder numbers will come in. And they will be the worst since the Mexican Revolution and the Cristero War.