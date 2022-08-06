The secret lives of luggage

My suitcase also tried to escape during my last trip. My flight was delayed, I missed a connection in Frankfurt and I lost track of it for 16 hours. After an endless and frustrating wait – all the flights were full – I flew on to Rome copnvinced I would never again see my suitcase. It was just one of thousands in that labrynth of luggage. But the super efficient Frankfurt airport employees – real luggage detectives – located it, arrested it, cuffed it with a new tag and forced it into the belly of my airplane. I watched it come out at Fiumicino airport in Rome looking sad, a little red-faced, ashamed because it had been recaptured. Its party was over.