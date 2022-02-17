The guns that make you keep running

What do these violent stories have in common? They were criminal acts likely committed with U.S. weapons. Seventy percent of guns recovered from crime scenes in Mexico are traced to the United States, and they contribute to Mexico’s more than 22,000 yearly gun-related homicides. The U.S. gun market supplies military-grade arms in thousands of retail locations in U.S. border states, and purchasing restrictions are lax. As a result, 250,000 guns are estimated to be trafficked into Mexico from the U.S. annually.