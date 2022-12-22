Venezuela policy: time to trust but verify as we loosen sanctions

This incorrect assertion belies the fact that, under the terms of the exception to the U.S. oil sanction, not a single dime of revenue will accrue to Venezuelan government bank accounts. Rather, the profits from permitted sales of Venezuelan crude to just one company, U.S. oil giant Citgo, will be used to pay down the 1.7-billion-dollar debt PDVSA owes it. Future Venezuelan oil sales will not be permitted to the usual sanction busters like Iran, Russia, and India. They will not purchase arms and supplies for Maduro’s repressive security forces. They will not find their way into the offshore accounts of corrupt Bolivarian regime officials. The revenues will simply pay a long-standing debt to an American company that now has six of its American citizen employees home for Christmas after a long, unjust captivity.