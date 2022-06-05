A new crisis in hemispheric democracy: the unhealthy media ecosystem

In this brave new digital world, there is a yawning and urgent need for truly independent formal media and informal influencers in 2022. Citizens in any democracy must have access to fact-based, contextualized information to make up their own minds regarding issues of the day. When asked, most observers recognize the imperative of such a reality. Majorities in most countries bemoan the hyper partisan polarization of media in their countries. Few would argue that the need for genuine public interest media is not pressing. And yet, fewer still are offering viable solutions that might lead to the development of such a civic minded media ecosystem.