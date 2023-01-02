Biden in Mexico

With the United States having the largest drug market in the world, it is inevitable that drugs will flow in from the south. More than 59 million people in the United States used illegal drugs or abused prescription drugs in 2019, according to a report. More tha 80,000 died from opioid overdoses in 2021, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. And the great majority of the heroin and methamphetamine consumed in the United States passes through Mexico, according to the non-government Washington Office on Latin America. Those drugs are smuggled into the United States through established border crossing points – curiously, the areas most closely monitored.